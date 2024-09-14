Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.