Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
CNA Financial stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $52.36.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.
In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
