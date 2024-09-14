Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Emerson Electric by 104.7% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 70,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.2% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

