Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Strat Aero Plc (LON:AERO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Strat Aero shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 835,045 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.15.
Strat Aero Plc develops, markets, and sells training programs and software to the aviation industry in United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment; professional training solutions for commercial and public sector clients; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
