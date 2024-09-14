Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Hits $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $38,508.17 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.72 or 0.04046123 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00041605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.