Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Sulzer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $145.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. Sulzer has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $151.50.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

