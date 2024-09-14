Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
Sulzer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $145.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. Sulzer has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $151.50.
Sulzer Company Profile
