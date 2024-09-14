Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $24.69. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 4,030,258 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 16.5 %

The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.56 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

