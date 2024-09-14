SUNDOG Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. One SUNDOG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUNDOG has a total market capitalization of $343.97 million and $171.65 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.00260950 BTC.

About SUNDOG

SUNDOG launched on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,501,877 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.3513102 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $175,198,872.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

