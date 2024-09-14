Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 0.3 %
Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,529. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
