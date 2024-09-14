Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 0.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $449.41 and last traded at $447.80. Approximately 2,104,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,383,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.40.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $950.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $790.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $624.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $802.56.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

