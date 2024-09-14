Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $36.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

SUPN opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

