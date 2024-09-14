Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter Gill Sells 20,000 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$29.25 ($19.50), for a total value of A$585,000.00 ($390,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous Final dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

