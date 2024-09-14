SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Down 46.6% in August

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

SSSSL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

