Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Makes New $266.54 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 593,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,541,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.76% of Gartner as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $510.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $510.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.84 and its 200 day moving average is $460.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

