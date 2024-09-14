SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SWKHL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

