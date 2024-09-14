Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in August

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,852.0 days.

Syensqo Stock Performance

Shares of SHBBF remained flat at $103.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01. Syensqo has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $103.01.

Syensqo Company Profile

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

