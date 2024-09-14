SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,669 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Banco Santander by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 834,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,091,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 181,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 871,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

