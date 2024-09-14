SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 689,849 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 32.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 11.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 240,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nomura by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nomura by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NMR opened at $5.43 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter.

Nomura Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

