SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $32,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $445,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $29.54 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

