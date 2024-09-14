SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at about $1,454,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Robert Half by 671.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 167.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29.

Robert Half last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business's revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

