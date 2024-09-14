Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.