T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $104.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,627,078 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

