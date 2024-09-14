Talius Group Limited (ASX:TAL) Insider Purchases A$32,283.75 in Stock

Talius Group Limited (ASX:TAL – Get Free Report) insider Ramsay Carter purchased 4,035,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$32,283.75 ($21,522.50).

Talius Group Stock Performance

Talius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talius Group Limited provides various technology enabled care solutions to the aged and disability sectors in the retirement living, residential aged care, home, and community setting verticals. The company offers Talius Smart Care, a software as a service (SaaS) data analytics platform. Its products also include Talius bed sensors; CardiacSense, a medical watch; Uniper, a product for older adults; Care@Home Bed Sensor, Care@Home Chair Sensor, Care@Home Door/Window Sensor, and Talius Bed Sensor; and Care@Home Flood Detector and Care@Home Smoke Detector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.