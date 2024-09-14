Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Shares of TGT opened at $151.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

