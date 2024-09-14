Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.26 and last traded at $147.61. Approximately 504,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,016,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

