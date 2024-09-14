Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Shares Gap Up to $17.50

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $18.00. Tectonic Therapeutic shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 414 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tectonic Therapeutic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 2.59.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($1.85). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at $961,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,099,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

