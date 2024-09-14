Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -72.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.13) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -123.1%.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TDS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

