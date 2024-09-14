Tenable’s (TENB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,018,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after acquiring an additional 680,477 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tenable by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,191,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,685,000 after acquiring an additional 471,126 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 4.5% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,539,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,127 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 20.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 585,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

