Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Up 47.8% in August

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %
TERN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,728. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $579.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 159,013 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,636,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 664,076 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TERN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
