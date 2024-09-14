Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $292.23 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Terra has a market capitalization of $292.23 million and $82.38 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001083 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Terra
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 695,589,818 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.