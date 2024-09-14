The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $156.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

