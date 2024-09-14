The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GGT stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Further Reading

Further Reading

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

