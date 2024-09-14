The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of GGT stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.
