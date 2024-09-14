The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Trading Up 1%

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163.40 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13). Approximately 559,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 660,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.40 ($2.11).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £831.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2,750.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a GBX 2.13 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

