The Goldman Sachs Group Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $60.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

TPG Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $56.44 on Friday. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TPG will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,199.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in TPG by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TPG by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

