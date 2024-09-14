The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

