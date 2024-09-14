The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 863,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,967,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

