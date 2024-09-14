Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $496,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $611.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.