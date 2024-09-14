Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0627 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $418.53 million and approximately $38.61 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00042615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,680,430,000 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

