Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0618 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $412.60 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00041670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,680,919,307 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

