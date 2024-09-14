ThetaDrop (TDROP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $28.40 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $28.40 million and approximately $671,207.93 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.
ThetaDrop Token Profile
ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,958,805,856 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.
ThetaDrop Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
