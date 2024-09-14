Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 22,204 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

