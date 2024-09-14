Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 32,403 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 52,490 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

XLG opened at $46.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.