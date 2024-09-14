Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

