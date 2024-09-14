Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average of $113.60. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

