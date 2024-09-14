Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 13,951 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,455,000 after acquiring an additional 204,998 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,750,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,254,000 after acquiring an additional 165,901 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,694,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,084,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $69.99 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

