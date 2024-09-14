Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,652 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $516.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $467.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

