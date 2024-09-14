ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Noam Paransky Acquires 40,008 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Noam Paransky acquired 40,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,406.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,026.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Noam Paransky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Noam Paransky purchased 40,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Noam Paransky acquired 180,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00.

Shares of TDUP opened at $0.98 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter worth $51,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

