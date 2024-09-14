Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $215.70 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $215.70 million and $7.35 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02188468 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $8,277,371.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

