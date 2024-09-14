Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Threshold has a total market cap of $217.73 million and $5.89 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02188468 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $8,277,371.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

