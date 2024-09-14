Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Down 40.3% in August

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Thunder Power Price Performance
Shares of Thunder Power stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69. Thunder Power has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $12.12.
Thunder Power Company Profile
