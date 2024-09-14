Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Down 40.3% in August

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Thunder Power Price Performance

Shares of Thunder Power stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69. Thunder Power has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $12.12.

Thunder Power Company Profile

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

