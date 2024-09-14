TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Now Covered by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.13.

TKO Group stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.11 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TKO Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in TKO Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

